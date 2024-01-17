Forum: SME mentorship programme a well-meaning but misguided idea

As a retired small and medium-sized enterprise proprietor, I find the concept of an SME mentorship programme to be well-meaning but somewhat misguided (Veterans’ attempt to volunteer as mentors to SMEs thwarted, Jan 11).

A defining characteristic of SME bosses is that they are self-made, having chosen the path of independence rather than the more structured environment of a major corporation or institution.

The majority of SME bosses have gone through the process of baptism by fire to acquire strength, wit and quick thinking to come out on top of a situation.

Learning therefore takes place through self-guidance, trial and error, the accumulation of experience and hard knocks, as well as informal interactions. To have built oneself up brings with it a unique sense of achievement.

In turn, the objective of a trade association for SMEs is not to become the very kind of rigid institution that members shied away from at the outset, but rather, to allow for more casual meetings and exchanges of information and advice.

One could even suggest that instead of seeking the advice of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and being informed that they needed to be certified consultants, Ms Jeanette Koh Siew Fah and her associates could have considered starting their own independent mentorship venture. That would truly have been in the SME spirit.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi