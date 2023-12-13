Forum: Smart move for S’pore start-ups to relocate to Silicon Valley

In the pursuit of Singapore’s economic growth through innovation and productivity gains, emulating the footsteps of tech start-up EngageRocket’s chief executive and co-founder Leong Chee Tung is crucial (With three primary school-age kids, we took the plunge – and moved to Silicon Valley, Dec 7).

Mr Leong’s move to Silicon Valley reflects the strategic relocation Singapore start-ups should consider.

Singapore’s historical ties with Silicon Valley go back to 1969 when Fairchild, a semiconductor start-up, set up a factory in Toa Payoh. The company played a pivotal role in spawning new semiconductor giants like Intel and National Semiconductor, and shaping the trajectory of global innovation.

Advancements in microprocessors, championed by personal computer makers such as Apple and HP and disk drive manufacturers such as Seagate and Western Digital, catapulted Silicon Valley into prominence in the 1970s and 1980s, influencing Singapore’s landscape with significant low-cost manufacturing for these tech giants.

The dot.com era of the 1990s saw the rise of Yahoo, and behemoths like Amazon, Google, YouTube and Facebook in the 2000s. Recent disruptors, including Uber, Tesla and OpenAI, continue to emanate from this innovation crucible.

Silicon Valley’s successive waves of start-up triumphs have fostered a rich ecosystem of experience, networks and know-how. These resources are readily available to be tapped into, with the Silicon Valley community showing a genuine eagerness to give back by investing in and guiding the next generation of start-ups towards rapid growth and success.

While countries worldwide, Singapore included, have aspired to replicate Silicon Valley’s innovation ecosystem, none has come close to matching its dynamism.

Now, more than ever, it is time for Singapore start-ups to be active participants in the Silicon Valley ecosystem by relocating there, harnessing the unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, growth and success.

Liu Fook Thim