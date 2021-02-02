Forum: Small working space constrains hawkers

There has been a lot of talk about recognising our hawkers since the inscription of Singapore's hawker culture on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

I think none is more practical than to grant them more space to work, rest and even create.

How many times have we seen hawkers chopping chilli or preparing other ingredients outside their stalls?

In fact, the space hawkers have is so constrained that they even have some of their eggs or rice placed outside their stalls, on dining tables. The space they have been given to work with is even smaller than some office cubicles.

The space constraint has been made even more obvious during this pandemic, when social distancing is required.

Their small working space can barely allow two adults to work inside the stall, let alone three.

A hawker should have the option to take over a vacant stall stationed next to it. This way, he can hack down the wall, and immediately have twice the working space.

Going forward, I hope the National Environment Agency can plan for new hawker centres with twice the space per stallholder now.

Having the extra space has many advantages.

One, it allows for more automated machines (which are usually bulky) to be accommodated.

Two, when the kitchen is expanded, there is more room to innovate and test new dishes.

Three, there will be space for some chairs or stools for the hawkers to sit down and take a short break.

Matthew Chua