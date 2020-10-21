Forum: Small states must stay engaged in US-China tussle

The discussion surrounding China's unilateral reclamation and militarisation of the South China Sea is indeed interpreted differently by different claimant and interlocutor states (Is China the threat or the threatened?, by Mr Ron Ng Yong Kiang, Oct 20).

Viewed through the lens of historical memories of war and defeat, and fuelled by state-backed nationalistic propaganda, diplomacy through rules-based resolution systems, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, has been disregarded.

It is true that the US has many military bases in the region and regularly conducts joint training exercises with many Asian states, including Singapore. Let us not forget that it was US military projection into the Pacific that pushed back Japanese Occupation forces and ended the war in Asia.

The writer thus suggests that it is ironic for us to be surprised by recent Chinese military actions. But there is no irony when heavily gunned Chinese warships, whitewashed as coastal patrol, chase away claimant states' fishing vessels and harass survey ships.

Hanoi, with wounds of a bitter Vietnam war still fresh, started hosting US aircraft carriers in 2018 precisely because US military exchanges and deployment have been more transparent and benign than the Chinese People's Liberation Army's assertiveness.

There is also no irony when China tries to dilute Asean's efforts at a multilateral approach to resolving South China Sea disputes.

As a small state in a geopolitically contested neighbourhood, we ought to be clear-eyed about the hard realities of realpolitik and be aware of propaganda influence from overseas.

From a Singaporean perspective, we ought to support our Government's reiteration of the rule of law in settling regional disputes.

Small states like us have to be active and involved in addressing the US-China military, economic and political tussles playing out in Asia.

Chai Meng Woei