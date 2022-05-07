Forum: Small gestures can make a huge difference in customer service

I am someone who believes in building lasting relationships with service providers (Good customer service in retail industry demands consistency at every level, May 5).

I have been visiting the same hairdresser, renting an apartment in the same condominium, getting my air-conditioners serviced by the same company, buying all my clothes from the same shop and going to the same locksmith and photo print shop for the past 13 years, all because of their excellent customer service.

However, a recent experience at a yoga studio that I had been going to for three years left me feeling very let down.

During a class, I found the instructions given to be unclear and a sequence questionable. I was the first to follow the instructions, and dislocated my knee and was immobilised for more than six weeks.

When I raised what had happened with the yoga studio, it chose not to verify my version of events with the others in the class that day or with camera footage, and stuck with the instructor's explanation that I had been too quick with my movements.

The yoga studio's stand left me feeling very disappointed as I had been taught by some excellent yoga teachers there and built very good relations with the front desk.

All I wanted was an acknowledgement that a lapse might have occurred. Small gestures like this can make a huge difference.

I will not be renewing my membership with this studio.

Priya Banerjee