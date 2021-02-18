Forum: Small charity organisations strengthen social safety net

I refer to the letter by Mr Ang Ah Lay (Consider having fewer charities for economies of scale, Feb 16). Although he was making a general observation, I felt I should respond as the Muslim Kidney Action Association was mentioned.

While there may be merit to the suggestion of reducing the number of charity organisations through suitable amalgamation of smaller ones, it may be useful to look at the larger picture.

In the landscape of community service and social service work, there must be room for large charities as well as small ones to coexist on the principle of "many hands make light work".

This is also to ensure there are sufficient overlapping safety nets provided by large, medium and small charities to ensure that no one falls through the cracks and gets left behind.

It's true that small charities do face challenges in reaping the benefits of economies of scale. But smaller charities can be more nimble and serve niche needs.

Smaller charities just have to continually find ways to be more productive and manage their resources optimally.

While all charities need to comply with the Code of Governance for Charities and Institutions of a Public Character, a uniform operating culture cannot be expected across the various charities.

Bigger charities may function more efficiently and professionally, but smaller charities are able to give more personalised attention as they have fewer beneficiaries.

As for fund raising, it's also true that small charities might find it more of a challenge and may not have the advantage of being able to afford the cost of publicity and outreach, compared with larger charities.

So most of them will need to depend on writing appeals to philanthropic institutions and on the goodwill of friends, benefactors and supporters, as well as applying for grants.

I am proud to live in Singapore, where people from different ethnic backgrounds and faiths live together harmoniously and support one another in times of need.

A society can claim to be a compassionate one when its citizens have empathy for the less fortunate.

Big or small, charities must collectively do their best to provide everyone, particularly the vulnerable and disadvantaged, the opportunity for a decent and dignified life.

Ameerali Abdeali

President

Muslim Kidney Action Association