Forum: Small changes to help Young Lions improve

Much has been said about this season’s results for the Young Lions, who finished bottom of the Singapore Premier League with just eight points. A lot of it negative.

Most observers are looking at only the results and not at the improvements in the process.

Here are some observations I have made, along with suggestions on how to improve.

First, there is no standard process for identifying national-level athletes of any sport as they enter national service. Assignment choices, duties and available time off to continue their athletic pursuit are often the responsibility of those in charge of their unit, who may have zero experience with this scenario. This could have a detrimental effect on the ability of national athletes to continue their sporting pursuit.

Could Sport Singapore, the Football Association of Singapore and Ministry of Defence come up with a standard process through which athletes would be able to serve NS duties and be fresh and free to pursue sports?

Second, the Young Lions should bring in a qualified sports psychologist who could nurture a winning mindset in these developing players. This could be done on a part-time basis, as long as the psychologist works with the team regularly from the pre-season until the end of the season. Top teams and players in elite sport have found this resource useful.

Third, I have observed that the practice of training the day before a match on the field that it will be played on is not done in Singapore. Why is this so? The pitch at stadiums that use grass such as Hougang Stadium is very different from the artificial turf of Our Tampines Hub Town Square.

Bryn Richards