Forum: Slate of support services for maids

The Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) condemns any acts of abuse and violence against our foreign domestic workers (FDWs).

As a non-governmental organisation that advocates for FDWs' welfare and fair treatment, CDE gives top priority to their safety and well-being.

This is why we mourn the death of Ms Piang Ngaih Don in 2016 and hope that her family would have proper closure with the latest development.

We would like to assure FDWs who face unfortunate situations that CDE stands ready to help them, and our assistance extends to their families too where needed.

No migrant worker's family should bear the pain of losing a loved one who had travelled to Singapore to make a living.

Over the past five years, CDE has put in place a holistic suite of support services and developed various touchpoints to ensure that FDWs know where and how to seek help if needed.

For example, CDE has a network of over 1,000 volunteers and ambassadors who act as eyes and ears to pick up issues brewing among FDWs on the ground. They would alert our staff to those who need assistance and help us educate FDWs on their employment rights.

CDE's 24-hour helpline, 1800-2255-233, gives employment-related advice to FDWs and employers, and we will mediate between both parties so that their employment relationship can continue amicably.

On behalf of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), CDE interviews randomly selected FDWs to assess if they are coping well with work.

Where there are alleged or possible serious concerns or infringements brought up by FDWs, we will highlight these to the authorities for investigation.

At the MOM Services Centre, CDE and its sister organisation Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) would engage FDWs and migrant workers to share how they can reach out to CDE and MWC respectively, if they face issues at work. CDE has put in place these measures to make our FDWs feel safe and protected.

We will continue to work with government agencies and industry stakeholders to explore how else we can better support our FDWs.

FDWs are here to help us and our families. Thus, let us all take good care of them as they take care of us.

Shamsul Kamar

Executive Director

Centre for Domestic Employees