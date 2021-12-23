Forum: SkyVille@Dawson residents pay higher fees due to estate's higher maintenance cost

We refer to the letter by Mr Lionel Seng (Do more to manage crowds at SkyVille@Dawson's rooftop gardens, Dec 4).

Tanjong Pagar Town Council would like to share that a multi-agency task force was set up at the request of MP Joan Pereira to tackle disamenities caused to residents.

The town council conducted multi-agency enforcement operations jointly with the residents' committee (RC) and Citizens on Patrol volunteers. These multi-agency efforts act as a deterrence, and residents have shared that there has been an improvement in the situation.

The service and conservancy charges are paid by flat owners to enable the town council to maintain and upkeep the estate. Part of the collection is set aside into the sinking fund for future cyclical repairs, while part of it pays for routine expenses such as utilities, lift operation, cleaning of common areas and other essential maintenance works.

As compared to other HDB estates, SkyVille is premium housing and comes equipped with comprehensive mechanical and electrical (M&E) systems, including four passenger lifts serving every floor. Typically, two lifts serve each high/low zone at a normal block of the same size.

The estate also has an overarching fire protection system in compliance with the latest fire code with hose reels and wet risers on every floor. The complexity of the M&E equipment adds to the higher maintenance cost.

SkyVille is also designed with biophilic elements, communal spaces and recreational facilities. These include a precinct garden on the ground floor with a bioretention swale that promotes rich biodiversity, two children's playgrounds, two fitness stations and two function halls located at strategic areas such as at the ground floor and multistorey carpark rooftop, offering many choices for residents to live, work, learn and play in a high-quality and inclusive environment.

The wider range of facilities and larger shared space require more manpower and resources to carry out conservancy and other essential maintenance works, and these translate to a higher maintenance cost for the estate.

While we share Mr Seng's concerns, common areas in public housing are public spaces and therefore accessible to all members of the public. Like other communal spaces in public housing, there is no mechanism to restrict access.

The town council will continue to work closely with the RC and other agencies to proactively address issues at our common areas to deliver a safe and sustainable living environment for our residents.

Shirley Aloysius

Public Relations Manager

Tanjong Pagar Town Council