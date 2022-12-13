Forum: Skin centre appointments rescheduled to the earliest available date when patients request change

We thank Mr Raoul Sequeira for his feedback (Skin centre appointment pushed back many months with each reschedule request, Dec 8).

Mr Sequeira had contacted the National Skin Centre (NSC) on multiple occasions to reschedule his appointments, and the earliest appointment dates had been offered to him. He was also put on a waiting list, to be notified should an earlier appointment date be made available for him.

NSC sees an average of 20,000 patients in a month. When patients request a change in their appointment, it is rescheduled to the earliest available date, and patients are informed of the change via phone call and/or SMS. All patients’ access to timely care will not be compromised.

It is also possible to have the prescription of certain medications topped up, and the medication delivered to the patient’s home while he waits for the rescheduled appointment.

Mr Sequeira made no request to top up his medication when he contacted NSC on Dec 8, 2021, and NSC is, unfortunately, unable to top up a patient’s medication if the patient’s last visit to the centre was more than a year ago.

We are grateful for the opportunity to clarify these issues. If Mr Sequeira has any further queries, he can contact our corporate communications team at pr@nsc.com.sg so that we can attend to him.

Tan Suat Hoon (Prof)

Director

National Skin Centre