Forum: Skin centre appointment pushed back many months with each reschedule request

I visited the National Skin Centre on Jan 7, 2021, and a review appointment was scheduled for Dec 9, 2021.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, which included Covid-19-related issues, I had to postpone my appointment four times. It was first rescheduled to March 2022, then July, and then November. Now, my appointment is set for April 17, 2023.

Why is the date pushed back an average of four months every time an appointment is rescheduled?

It will be more than two years since I last saw a doctor at the skin centre. Fortunately, mine is not an urgent or serious case.

Nonetheless, the medication I received on my January 2021 visit has long since expired or been used up.

Raoul Sequeira