Forum: SkillsFuture Singapore-registered training providers have to state the full course fees

We thank Mr Ramesh Kumar for his letter, "Some SkillsFuture Credit-approved course fees are not transparent" (July 6).

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) requires all SSG-registered training providers, which provide SkillsFuture Credit-eligible courses and SSG-supported courses, to adhere to a set of marketing guidelines in our terms and conditions.

The guidelines stipulate clearly that training providers have to state the full course fees and the net course fees after subsidies.

SSG also disallows the use of misleading marketing techniques, such as promoting courses as being "free".

We monitor feedback on our courses, and keep a close eye on the marketing practices of our training providers.

Where there are violations of SSG's funding terms and conditions, we will take action, such as terminating the funding.

We encourage the public to continue giving SSG feedback on suspicious organisations or websites via our feedback portal www.ssg.gov.sg/feedback

We urge members of the public, when in doubt, to verify the authenticity of training providers and their courses against the information available on www.myskillsfuture.gov.sg before engaging them or giving them personal details.

Tan May Ling

Director, Quality Management Division

SkillsFuture Singapore