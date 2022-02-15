Forum: Sinovac booster shot not available

I was placed on the "Sinovac after mRNA" programme last year. It is for people who are allergic to mRNA vaccines.

In total, I have received three doses of Covid-19 vaccines - one Moderna and two Sinovac.

As it has been more than three months since my second Sinovac dose, I believe I am eligible for a booster shot.

However, I have not received an SMS from the Ministry of Health, and I can't seem to get the Sinovac vaccine anywhere as it is out of stock at every place that I called.

What happens to people like me? Every day, I worry that my fully vaccinated status will expire and make me unable to go to work. People like me didn't opt out of mRNA shots by choice.

Adeline Tan Sing Ying