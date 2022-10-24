Forum: Singtel supports measures to protect consumers

Singtel has launched a variety of initiatives including consumer awareness programmes to protect our customers from scams.

We also collaborate with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on its efforts to do so, such as its SMS Sender ID Registry pilot.

IMDA’s SMS Sender ID Registry and Anti-Scam Filter proposals announced on Oct 14 to further secure the SMS channel are a step in the right direction.

We support IMDA’s proposal to implement a full SMS Sender ID Registry and Anti-Scam Filter solution, and will work with IMDA and the industry to protect consumers from scams without impacting their service experience.

Anna Yip

CEO Consumer Singapore

Singtel

