Forum: Singtel doing its bit to help seniors go digital

We thank Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi (Telcos should give hard copies of contracts, Nov 4) and Ms Lorna Khoo Lock Nah (Digitalisation push not always in seniors' interest, Nov 9) for their feedback.

We have since been in touch with Mr Chan to clarify his concerns and give him a hard copy of his contract.

Although we have gone paperless in a bid to go green, we are happy to provide hard copies of the contract to any customer upon request.

Alternatively, customers can access important contract details at a glance or download their contract via the online account portal or the My Singtel app.

We value our senior customers and as part of our efforts to foster greater digital inclusion, we hold regular outreach programmes, including free workshops run by staff volunteers at our Singtel Shops to help them access their contracts and bills online, and to navigate digital channels they might be unfamiliar with.

We have also set aside priority queues for them at our stores and on our hotlines to serve them more expediently.

Besides our customers, we are helping more than 10,000 seniors pick up basic digital skills like surfing the Internet and using smart devices through digital clinics held at Senior Activity Centres islandwide.

As a company, we believe that no one should be left behind in today's fast-paced digital economy, and we hope that our efforts will help more of the older generation benefit from going digital.

Candy Chua

Vice-President

Consumer Operations

Consumer Singapore

Singtel