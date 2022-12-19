Forum: Single-storey hawker centre seems like a wasteful use of land

I recently visited the newly opened Senja Hawker Centre, and wondered whether, instead of building a sprawling hawker centre on only one level, the land could have been better used.

A piece of land in the middle of a Housing Board estate is a precious commodity in our island nation. If more than one level had been built, the first floor could house a wet market and sundry shops, the second floor could house the hawker centre, and the third floor could be used as a carpark. If accessibility is an issue due to our ageing population, escalators and lifts could be built.

This way, the land would have been fully utilised. More thought must be given to how land is used for the growing population.

Heng Cho Choon