Forum: Single person's adoption application judged on case-by-case basis

We thank Mr Leslie Lee for his letter, "Key focus of adoption should always be child's welfare" (May 13).

We agree with him that the child's welfare should be the key focus in adoption.

Mr Lee expressed concern that a single relative who is close to an orphaned child would be unable to adopt the child.

We would like to clarify that the new Adoption of Children Act provides for adoption by a sole applicant (whether single, divorced or widowed) on a case-by-case basis, provided the applicant is found suitable and the adoption is assessed to be in the child's welfare.

As articulated in Parliament, the Government does not encourage planned and deliberate single parenthood as a lifestyle choice.

Singapore's public policy continues to be one which encourages parenthood within marriage.

This public policy is a reflection of the values of our society today and will continue to guide adoption suitability assessments.

Yoganathan Ammayappan

Senior Director, Rehabilitation and Protection Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development