Forum: SingHealth's handbooks on various topics worth a read

Recently, I chanced upon a handbook, one among a series of publications prepared by SingHealth. The topic was on urology and I learnt a lot about the subject.

It was written in simple language, with little medical jargon, and was fairly easy to understand.

My compliments to the SingHealth team for doing such an excellent job in compiling and disseminating such useful information to the public.

Besides urology, other topics include eye care, ear, nose and throat conditions, and bone and joint health.

These materials, available at polyclinics, public libraries and on the SingHealth website, can help people take steps to stay healthier.

Teo Kok Seah