Forum: SingHealth reviewing air-con temperatures in clinics and wards

We thank Mr Christopher Ng Zheng Chang for his feedback and suggestions (Set air-con temperatures at 25 deg C, Oct 1).

SingHealth places a strong focus on environmental sustainability. We set up an Environmental Sustainability Shared Services group in May 2021 to drive and coordinate initiatives that promote environmental sustainability across our institutions.

We are reviewing the air-conditioning temperatures at our institutions to mitigate the environmental impact. We have been progressively setting the air-con temperatures in our office areas to 24 deg C, and will be collating staff feedback before exploring further adjustments to 25 deg C.

The air-con is switched off during non-operational hours.

We have been assessing our institutions' inpatient and outpatient settings such as clinics and wards and their operational considerations before gradually adjusting the air-con temperature.

This is because temperatures at certain spaces may feel higher when there is higher human traffic at different parts of the day. These reviews are needed to ensure the comfort of our patients, visitors and staff, which is one of our priorities.

Apart from reviewing the air-con temperatures in our institutions, our Environmental Sustainability Shared Services group has also been working on initiatives to manage electricity consumption, improve energy efficiency and encourage green practices.

Examples include piloting an electric shuttle bus service in Singapore General Hospital from this month, deploying more recycling and e-waste bins in our institutions, running recycling awareness campaigns to encourage higher adoption rates among our staff, vendors and the public, as well as setting up green committees in our hospitals to drive environmental sustainability practices.

We will continue to work towards having greener healthcare campuses in SingHealth, and contributing to the national and global efforts in environmental sustainability.

Tan Tai Kiat

Chief Operating Officer (Environmental Sustainability)

SingHealth