Forum: Singapore's political system works and has served nation well

I thank Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong for her piece on how the developed world perceives democracy and how Singapore perceives it (The ongoing battle over democracy, Jan 7).

Democracy is defined by Merriam-Webster dictionary as "a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections".

Singapore's general elections achieve this objective.

As a Merdeka Generation citizen, I have watched Singapore grow into a developed country. Credit should go to our capable government, suitable political system and hardworking citizens for making the country what it is today.

Singapore may not have the system of democracy pushed by the West, but is that important when its system works and has served it well?

Ms Chua rightly points out that "the worth of any political system, whatever label pinned on it, is in whether it brings a good life to its people - security, jobs, freedom, dignity".

Ng Choon Lai