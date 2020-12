I am very happy and grateful to receive the SingapoRediscovers vouchers, and will think of a number of ways to use them.

As seniors are often handicapped by health issues and infirmity, they need their helpers to assist them.

If the vouchers can be used for the helpers accompanying the seniors, they would be even more meaningful and useful.

I hope the authorities can look into this so that our helpers can come along and look after us.

Peck Soo Hong