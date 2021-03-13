Forum: Singaporeans should recycle for the right reasons

I was delighted to learn of the many initiatives the Government is embarking on for a green and sustainable future under the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

However, I am deeply concerned by the move to implement a scheme that refunds people money for their beverage containers (Law on refund-based recycling of beverage containers by 2022, March 5).

I understand that the recycling of drink bottles and cans is an important and urgent matter in Singapore's green push. But to encourage recycling through monetary compensation may inadvertently inculcate the wrong values in our youth.

I believe most of us would be ashamed if we recycled only because we are paid to do so. To be sustainable, recycling should be built into our DNA.

We have to individually own the recycling issue and do it naturally as responsible citizens.

Ng Eng Juan