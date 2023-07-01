Forum: Singaporeans proud of SAF, and rightly so

Every July 1, Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel reaffirm the SAF Pledge to commemorate SAF Day. Since the institution of national service (NS) in 1967, the SAF has transformed into the effective, modern fighting force that it is today, beefed up by a digital and intelligence service arm to defend against 21st century threats and cyber warfare.

SAF is an institution that all Singaporeans are proud of, and rightly so. Soldiers routinely train with their foreign counterparts and conduct themselves with distinction, graduating with elite forces like the US Navy Seals and those in other special forces programmes, and participating in overseas military exercises and missions.

As articulated by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at an Officer Cadet Commissioning Parade, the strength of the SAF lies not just in its capabilities alone but in the spirit of all Singaporeans (As Singapore heads into dangerous times, SAF must be strong and credible: DPM Wong, June 10).

On SAF Day, let’s collectively continue to honour and show gratitude and appreciation to Singapore’s NS pioneers and SAF servicemen and women who labour tirelessly to keep Singapore safe.

Woon Wee Min