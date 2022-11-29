Forum: Singaporeans may prefer to work in a country where mainly English is spoken

Forum writer Foo Sing Kheng said Singaporeans could be more empathetic and humble by not exclaiming on discovering that goods are a lot cheaper in neighbouring countries during their visits, as they “may alienate the local population” (Young Singaporeans should exercise empathy and humility to build bonds in S-E Asia, Nov 25).

I would say, however, that such spontaneity shows how Singaporeans, while delighted, are at the same time dismayed because similar goods in Singapore are more expensive. This reaction enlightens local residents that progress comes with a price.

Also, I disagree with his belief that Singaporeans want their children to work in Western countries instead of our neighbours due to a misguided sense of superiority towards the region. Singapore is an English-speaking country, and obviously its people prefer working in a country where learning a new language is not necessary.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)