Forum: Singaporeans can do better in the face of difficulties as a nation

As the nation marks Total Defence Day today, I am heartened to see the different pillars of national defence at work, especially through the Covid-19 pandemic.

When I hear our jet planes zooming above, I am thankful for the commitment of our uniformed personnel to keeping us safe.

I am thankful to the Home Team, teachers and educators, for their sacrifices and hard work to ensure that essential services continue and life goes on amid restrictions and surges in infections.

Individual citizens also have a part to play by exercising social responsibility, tolerance and respect for others, and contributing to the larger community and country.

We can do better in how we engage in dialogue about the difficulties we face as a nation, be it vaccine policies or stickers at hawker centres, and steer away from name-calling or angry rants.

Let's do right by Singapore so as to defend and build up our homeland.

Tan Lai Yong