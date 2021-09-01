Forum: Singaporeans and foreigners need to rally behind country to ensure its progress

The Prime Minister's speech at the National Day Rally is a wake-up call for Singaporeans and foreigners working here to join hands to grow Singapore's economic pie for all to benefit.

The introduction of laws to prevent discrimination at workplaces should not worry employers if they have adopted good practices.

Singaporeans prefer to be encouraged rather than be forced to do something.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made an excellent observation when he said that Singapore has achieved racial harmony through mutual compromise and a give-and-take attitude.

He showed that he cared by highlighting the plight of lower-income workers and the less fortunate in society.

It showed that they have not been overlooked and their situation is being looked into.

It is encouraging to note that every effort will be made to improve their standard of living.

It is the duty and responsibility of all Singaporeans and foreigners who have a stake here to rally behind the country, so as to ensure that Singapore continues to progress and prosper, and to enjoy the fruits of success arising from our collective efforts.

Harry Ong Heng Poh