Forum: Singapore took a principled stance in barring preacher

Just as Singapore took a principled stand on the invasion of Ukraine without aligning itself to any side, its denial of entry to Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara should also be seen as the country taking a principled stance.

Singapore's multicultural, multiracial, multilingual and multi-religious fabric is unique and something to be proud of. But it is also woven so taut that a pull from any one side might damage it badly, and it could take a long time to repair it.

The reasons for the barred entry have been spelt out, and they are in line with those in previous incidents. The Government has taken a consistent stance based on the country's principles, be it over Muslim preacher Yusuf Estes in 2017 or Christian preacher Lou Engle in 2019.

I don't think anyone would argue that such bans on entry are some sort of panacea for social issues. But they are a first line of defence to protect religious harmony here.

I also acknowledge that stopping people from preaching here in person will not change the fact that sermons are easily accessible online.

In this social media era, there are loud voices on different sides on every issue that emerges.

While this can be a good thing, some prudence is needed. Everything has its time and place.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar