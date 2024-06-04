Forum: Singapore takes emergency responses seriously

Bangkok’s Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital did an excellent job indeed in responding to the Singapore Airlines severe turbulence incident and taking care of mass casualties (Thai hospital’s emergency response to be lauded, May 30).

Singapore is also well known for having its essential services prepared for disasters. In fact, on many occasions and on short notice, we have sent our army, medical teams and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel to help other countries in disaster relief projects.

Singapore is aware that preparedness in hospitals is critical in managing crises. It involves efficient strategies, trained staff and managing resources.

Singapore has conducted many drills to simulate disaster situations at places such as MRT stations, where the police, SCDF and medical teams, among others, are involved. It shows that we take disaster preparedness seriously.

Harry Ong Heng Poh