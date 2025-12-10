Forum: Singapore studying lessons from Hong Kong’s Wang Fuk Court fire

We thank Mr Solomon Tan Kia Tang for his letter, “ Flammable facade wraps pose serious fire risks ” (Dec 1).

All buildings in Singapore must be built in accordance with the Fire Code. For instance, residential flats are designed with fire-rated walls and floors, forming compartments that can contain a fire within each unit. Materials used for facades must meet stringent fire safety standards to limit fire spread. Common corridors, exit staircases, and lift lobbies are ventilated to dissipate heat and smoke. Buildings are installed with hose reels and rising mains to facilitate firefighting operations.

Prior to the start of any construction or addition and alteration works, the plans must be approved by the authorities.

During construction, the contractors must comply with workplace safety and health obligations to reduce fire risks. This includes proper supervision of hot works, maintaining safe electrical installations, and providing unobstructed means of escape for workers in case of a fire.

Hoardings that separate occupied areas from areas undergoing building works, such as fences, must be made of non-combustible materials. Hot works like welding are only permitted at least three metres away from screening nets, or nearer only when the nets are shielded with non-combustible material. Screening nets must not obstruct ventilation openings, like those for exit staircases.

The Professional Engineers and Registered Architects of every project must conduct regular inspections at the worksites to ensure that there is compliance with the regulatory requirements. MOM also conducts regular worksite inspections to verify that they are complying with such measures. The Building and Construction Authority and the Housing & Development Board conduct site audits to ensure that the fire resistance of the structural elements, like beams and columns, are met. Noncompliance may result in penalties or work suspensions.

Residents also play a key role in fire prevention by avoiding unsafe practices, like leaving cooking and lighted materials unattended, and charging devices without supervision. Homeowners are encouraged to install home fire alarm devices.

Singapore continually reviews our fire safety standards and requirements, and learn from international best practices. We are studying lessons learnt from the Wang Fuk Court fire to further enhance our fire safety framework as necessary. Nevertheless, public vigilance is still necessary, as no regulatory regime can completely eliminate the risk of fires.

Assistant Commissioner Ryan Ong

Director (Fire Safety Department)

Singapore Civil Defence Force

Sebastian Tan

Director (Occupational Safety and Health Inspectorate)

Ministry of Manpower