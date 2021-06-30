Forum: Singapore still needs the GRC system

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said the group representation constituency (GRC) system is a policy that is worth a second look (Minister's speech on race sends right signal but some policies worth second look: Pritam Singh, June 27).

The GRC system could be revisited with the view to improve it further, but discontinuing it should not be an option.

The system was deliberately and carefully calibrated and put in place to ensure that the minority races are not left out in Parliament.

Despite the different races having lived together for 56 years since independence, racial biases and bigotry still exist, and some people still prefer to vote for people of their own race.

This sad state of affairs is not likely to change in the foreseeable future.

Therefore, any suggestion by any individual, group or political party to drop the GRC system must be addressed seriously, as such a myopic action would have grave repercussions for Singapore.

Pavithran Vidyadharan