Forum: Singapore should take in ICU patients from neighbouring countries

I am writing in response to the recent article, Covid-19 cases in Indonesia surge past 1 million (Jan 27), and the news on Sunday that Austria is flying in Covid-19 intensive care patients from Portugal.

Germany also took in Covid-19 intensive care patients from the Netherlands when the intensive care units there were running out of capacity.

Shouldn't Singapore do the same and lend a helping hand to its neighbours?

The Straits Times report said Indonesia has passed one million coronavirus cases as hospitals are pushed to the brink.

It was also reported that Indonesians are dying because the hospitals in the country are full and are turning people away.

I understand Singapore hospitals need to be prepared in case of a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

But intensive care units in Singapore currently have zero Covid-19 patients (and have had low numbers for a long, sustained period).

Morally, isn't helping the right thing to do?

There is also another benefit - it will improve Singapore's global standing.

Ramon Greep