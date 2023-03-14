Forum: Singapore should have a national Zumba Day

I commend the Health Promotion Board (HPB) for the many free and varied exercise programmes offered via its Health 365 app.

I am a regular participant of the various Zumba and cardio exercise sessions. I have lost weight and now lead a healthier lifestyle.

HPB and People’s Association (PA) should work closely to select songs played during the sessions that are familiar to most people.

These can include popular Hokkien, Cantonese, English, Mandarin, Malay, Indian and even Japanese and Korean tunes to reflect Singapore’s cosmopolitan society.

A common set of Zumba dance steps with familiar songs can help foster social harmony by encouraging participation by people from different races, age groups and backgrounds.

Currently, there are not many male senior citizens taking part in the activities.

HPB and PA should organise a National Zumba Day for all Singaporeans and promote participation by different demographic groups.

I hope more people will

take part in HPB’s activities as it is important to adopt healthier lifestyles as we

age.

Harry Lim Cheng Chwee