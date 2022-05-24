Forum: Singapore should be proud of its SEA Games athletes

The curtain has come down on the SEA Games in Hanoi. Vietnam did a marvellous job in hosting the events.

Singapore sent 424 athletes and more than half were debutants ('Bright future' for Team Singapore, May 23). The two youngest athletes were only 14 years old, but took home a gold and silver in their respective events.

The nation's swimmers, as always, triumphed in the pool, winning 21 golds.

My only disappointment is with the football team, with the Young Lions failing to reach the semi-finals and logging their fourth consecutive SEA Games group-stage exit.

Overall, of the 33 sports Team Singapore participated in, the Republic clinched 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze medals. That is an extremely good performance and it came about through the great determination and true grit of the national athletes, and their will to win.

All Singaporeans should be proud of them for another successful achievement.

Neo Poh Goon