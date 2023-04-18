Forum: Singapore’s attractiveness as a family office hub is not by accident

Many family offices managing the wealth of the super-rich are drawn to set up shop here (S’pore has become a magnet for Chinese billionaires, April 11).

Perhaps, Singaporeans have grown so used to the state of affairs here that we have taken it all for granted. But for many that flock here, Singapore is exceptional for its stability, and the discipline and diversity of the population.

By and large, the Singapore workforce is a disciplined lot. We have an efficient, diligent and reliable human resource, proficient in languages, that makes the Singaporean workforce sought after.

Our political scene is stable, which ensures a continuity of policies. Our governance and regulatory oversight provide a conducive place for doing business while leaving ample room for innovation.

Aggrieved parties can seek redress via a transparent legal process. Our open economy offers little hindrance for players from all over the globe.

The community here is essentially made up of immigrants, making it diverse in race, language and religion. We remain well-connected to the wider Asian diaspora in the region, and aim to be an inclusive and civil society.

Singapore’s achievements are not by accident. It took foresight, fortitude, prudence and hard work to become an attractive place to live, work and play. All those who set up home here and endeavour to uphold Singapore’s fine reputation should be welcomed.

Lee Teck Chuan