Forum: Singapore Racecourse site planned mainly for housing

We thank Mr Ken Tan for his feedback (Using Turf Club for housing may make its closure less painful, April 16) and would like to clarify that the Singapore Racecourse site will be planned predominantly for housing.

As announced in June 2023, the Government will be redeveloping the Singapore Racecourse site and its surroundings to better meet our future land use needs. The site will be holistically master-planned and used predominantly for housing, including public housing.

In addition to this, we are also studying potential complementary uses, including leisure and recreation, to ensure a quality living environment for Singaporeans.

The redevelopment of the Singapore Racecourse site will complement other major plans for Singapore’s northern region, which include redeveloping the Woodlands Checkpoint, enhancing Woodlands Town under the Remaking Our Heartland programme, and master-planning Lim Chu Kang into a high-tech agri-food cluster.

The ongoing Recreation Master Plan roving exhibition seeks to gather public feedback on introducing a more inclusive and diverse range of recreational opportunities across the island, including at the Singapore Racecourse site.

This will be studied alongside other land use needs as part of our Draft Master Plan 2025, which will guide our detailed land use plans for implementation across Singapore over the next 10 to 15 years. We invite the public to visit the roving exhibitions and go.gov.sg/Recreation for more information on our Recreation Master Plan.

Yvonne Lim

Group Director (Physical Planning)

Urban Redevelopment Authority