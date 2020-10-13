Forum: Singapore needs deliberate talent-spotting programme

The Sunday Times' Insight package on keeping doors open to global talent presented a good mix of observations on the talent issue (S'pore's reputation for being open to talent at risk?, Oct 11).

Five decades ago, founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew had already sensed a serious shortage of talent then.

He was particularly worried about the need to have a strong leadership base in politics, civil service, defence, security, businesses and social service. In 1971, he said Singapore's fate then depended on a group of 300 outstanding leaders. "If all the 300 were to crash in one jumbo jet, then Singapore will disintegrate," he said.

To stay among the top in global standing, we cannot just rely on achieving good economic growth alone or depend on a few dozens of capable ministers and senior civil servants.

We should set a pragmatic ambition to achieve excellence in various arenas. We have to find out how large our reservoir of talent should be.

As key personnel take time to groom, we should plan ahead.

The Government could set up a special body to administer such a talent-spotting and grooming programme.

It can do a study to identify where shortages are, project the demand and supply gaps for the future and run programmes to nurture the potential of key personnel.

The business sector, as well as academic and social organisations, could be roped in to develop talent in various specialities, including for the Government.

With the declining rate of births, we must step up efforts to nurture enough leaders in all fields. Leaders are our most scarce resource and they are vital to perpetuating the legacy of Singapore.

Albert Ng Ya Ken