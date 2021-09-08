Forum: Singapore looking at 'four switches' during energy transition

We refer to the suggestions from Forum writers Seah Ah Kuan (Singapore should do more to import renewable energy, Aug 28) and Wong Bheet Huan (More initiative needed so Singapore can be self-reliant for clean energy, Sept 1) to import renewable energy from other countries and better harness renewable energy.

We agree that Singapore needs to change the way we produce and consume energy. This energy transition will require the "four switches".

First, we have been scaling up the use of available renewable energy sources in Singapore.

Solar photovoltaic systems have been deployed on the rooftops of buildings as well as offshore spaces, reservoirs, walkways and vacant land. We are also testing wind and tidal energy.

Today, Singapore is one of the most solar-dense cities in the world. By 2030, we aim to quintuple the amount of solar energy produced domestically to at least 2 gigawatt-peak (GWp).

Second, we will develop regional power grids to increase access to low-carbon electricity. We intend to start with trials to import 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity from Malaysia, and up to 100 MW under the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project.

These trials will help us develop the technical and regulatory requirements for larger electricity imports, which will allow us to access renewable energy from the region.

This will also help to facilitate the development and deployment of low-carbon solutions in the region.

We are also exploring emerging low-carbon alternatives such as hydrogen as well as carbon capture and utilisation.

While these technologies are nascent, the Government is investing in research and development through programmes such as the $49 million Low Carbon Energy Research Funding Initiative launched last year.

Lastly, natural gas will remain a key fuel source during this transition to ensure that our electricity supply remains reliable and secure.

We will continue to improve the power efficiency of our generation units with incentive schemes such as the Energy Efficiency Grant Call for Power Generation Companies.

The four switches will allow Singapore to diversify our energy sources, improve the sustainability of our power supply, and ensure energy security and affordability.

Consumers can also do their part to conserve energy. Together, we can work towards a more sustainable future.

Darryl Chan

Director

Policy and Planning Department

Energy Technology and Data Department

Energy Market Authority