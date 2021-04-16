Forum: Singapore in a unique position to boost US-China ties

Editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang offered an incisive analysis of where Singapore stands with respect to the deteriorating Sino-American relationship (S'pore cannot be caught napping in rivalry between US and China, April 11).

I think his suggestion that Singapore seek to understand "what the world really is, and is about to be", while well-reasoned, does not go far enough.

Rather, observing the world should be the first step to more decisive forms of action.

As former ambassador Bilahari Kausikan has previously argued, playing the canny bystander, reacting to changes in the international system as they come, and tempering our actions with the mindset of a small state taking the world as it is, can get Singapore only so far.

In taking a fatalistic approach to international relations, we run the risk of missing key moments of opportunity in seemingly dire situations.

One recalls the middle act of the Cold War, when US president Richard Nixon and leader of the Soviet Union Leonid Brezhnev, despite fundamentally divergent political visions, worked to achieve a modicum of rapprochement between superpowers.

China and the United States may require a nudge in that direction.

Today, Singapore is in a unique position among nations, for it has maintained warm and trusting relationships with both Washington and Beijing.

While it is deeply improbable that Singaporean mediation would fully resolve the fundamental divergences in Chinese and American national interests, it is not impossible that we could leverage our connections to iron out mutual misperceptions, seek compromise where possible, and direct each side's attention to common ground.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi