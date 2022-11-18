Forum: Singapore GP committed to help Formula 1 achieve goal of net carbon zero by 2030

We thank Ms Lauren Tan Shuen Min (Make Singapore Grand Prix a more sustainable event, Nov 11) for recognising our efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

We agree with Ms Tan that equipment purchased for the race should be repurposed beyond the race. At present, parts of the infrastructure used in the Marina Bay Street Circuit are rented from locally based contractors, who reuse them for other events throughout the year.

Formula 1 has set a goal of being net carbon zero by 2030. We are committed to help the sport achieve this goal. This year, we flagged off a series of green initiatives, such as reducing single-use plastics and powering parts of the Circuit Park with carbon-neutral electricity.

We are also preparing a Carbon Footprinting Report of the event to better understand the greatest sources of emissions within the Circuit Park. The audited results of this report will guide the development of our Carbon Management Plan, so that we can continue to reduce the carbon footprint of the event and enhance our sustainability efforts.

Singapore GP will continue our sustainability journey with the Singapore Tourism Board and our partners to make the Singapore GP one of the most environmentally sustainable street races on the Formula 1 calendar. More information on our sustainability efforts can be found at www.singaporegp.sg/en/sustainability

Sasha Rafi

Director of Marketing, Privacy and Sustainability

Singapore GP