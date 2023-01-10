Forum: Singapore football shouldn’t turn to quick fix of foreign talent

While I know it’s tempting to follow what our soccer competitors are doing in attracting foreign talent to be more competitive, I question if this is really necessary (Foreign talent push, Jan 7).

Before the Football Association of Singapore embarks on getting more foreign-born talent to play for the Lions, I suggest it do some soul-searching to improve how it implements its training programmes, hires coaches, and selects talented and committed players.

The whole soccer mechanism should be revamped, as there is still lots of improvement to be made.

I am confident that we can groom talented young local players without needing to get foreign players into our national team. This can be done provided we have better planning strategies, adequate resources and a good scouting team to build a fitter team who go through rigorous training with the right mindset.

Focusing on producing a team of local players who are a cut above the rest would certainly give our local boys a psychological boost.

In the true spirit of sports and fair play, let’s do away with the quick fix of getting foreign talent to play for our national team.

Ultimately, it’s better to lose with our own players than to win with foreign players.

Lim Heng Ann