Forum: Singapore Food Agency to continue supporting egg farm to help it set up successfully

We refer to the article “Delays to opening of Singapore’s 4th egg farm, which was slated to begin operations in 2024” (April 7).

Local egg production currently contributes to about 30 per cent of our total egg consumption and complements efforts on import source diversification.

All egg farms are required to adopt biosecurity measures to prevent the incursion of diseases that affect farm productivity, and to ensure that the eggs produced are safe for consumption. These prevailing biosecurity requirements are part of the licensing conditions for all egg farms in Singapore.

ISE Food Holdings (IFH) was granted in-principle approval to construct the commercial egg farm in October 2022, after it had met the requirements of the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on its farm set-up and biosecurity measures.

Following IFH’s review of its plans in 2023 to further strengthen the farm’s biosecurity measures, we will continue to work closely with it to provide the necessary support so that it can successfully set up its farm.

SFA remains committed to uplifting the local agriculture and aquaculture sector and will continue to work closely with our local farms, towards our 30 by 30 vision.

Consumers can also support locally farmed produce by looking out for the red SG Fresh Produce logo displayed on produce packaging when shopping for groceries. Consumers can also dine at food businesses under the Farm-to-Table Recognition Programme, which recognises outlets that feature fresh local produce on their menus.

Tan Han Kiat

Senior Director, Licensing Division

Singapore Food Agency