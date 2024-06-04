Forum: Singapore Food Agency committed to helping local farms flourish

We thank Forum writers Loh Kin Poh and Leo K.W. Lum for their views (Crucial to ensure success of food industry players, and Vegetable farmer has to be CEO, COO and CFO, both May 29).

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is committed to supporting our nascent local agri-food sector so that our local produce can help tide us over unexpected food supply contingencies and disruptions.

However, in view of Singapore’s inherent land and resource constraints, our local farms have to leverage technology and advanced farming systems to increase their productivity and ensure that local production is climate-resilient and resource-efficient.

SFA has been supporting local farms through various funding schemes, such as the $60 million Agri-food Cluster Transformation Fund, to help our farms build up their capabilities and capacity to produce more with less.

Apart from enhancing the production capabilities and capacity of our farms, we work closely with the Singapore Agro-Food Enterprises Federation and commercial partners to increase awareness and uptake of local produce.

The federation helps local farms to aggregate their produce for sale in various retail outlets, as well as foster collaborations among its members and other stakeholders such as hotels, restaurants, caterers and food manufacturers to support locally farmed produce.

Consumers, too, play a crucial role in helping our agri-industry succeed. We encourage consumers to support our local farmers by buying their produce which can be identified through red SG Fresh Produce logos displayed on the packaging.

As with other industries, the nascency of the agri-food sector means that businesses that are doing well will look to expand their operations, and there will be new entrants even as others exit the sector for various reasons.

SFA remains steadfast and committed to help our farms grow to provide stronger food security for generations of Singaporeans to come.

Cheong Lai Peng

Senior Director (Industry Development and Community Partnership)

Singapore Food Agency