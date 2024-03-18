Forum: Singapore can help resolve TikTok quandary

The recent US Bill regarding TikTok’s ownership presents a unique opportunity for Singapore to help shape better relations between two of its biggest trade partners (House of Representatives passes Bill that could ban TikTok in the US, March 13).

Given our nation’s longstanding reputation for neutrality and strong ties with both the United States and China, Singapore could potentially emerge as a needed bridge in this situation.

As the regional headquarters for TikTok’s South-east Asian operations, Singapore fosters a trusted environment, with user data securely stored within its borders and in nearby Malaysia.

This established neutrality positions Singapore uniquely to navigate a potential acquisition of TikTok’s US and possibly European Union operations.

Such an acquisition would not only benefit Singapore’s burgeoning digital economy, but also ensure the continued success of countless small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that leverage the platform.

Furthermore, individual content creators globally would retain a thriving outlet for their work.

While Singapore may not boast the high profile of global tech investment giants like Softbank, its sovereign wealth fund Temasek has a proven track record of sound financial management and strategic investments.

Temasek’s involvement could provide the necessary resources and expertise to navigate a complex acquisition like this.

More importantly, Temasek’s established reputation for responsible data governance would further alleviate concerns regarding user privacy.

Singapore’s potential involvement in the future of TikTok presents a compelling opportunity.

By acting as a neutral intermediary, Singapore can secure a valuable asset for our nation’s digital economy, and also contribute to a peaceful resolution within the current US-China tech landscape.

Cheong Tuck Kuan