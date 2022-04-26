Forum: Singapore adopts multi-pronged approach to tackle use of e-vaporisers

We refer to the letters by Ms Lye Meng Ling and Ms Judy Lim Sok Cheng (Long-term solutions needed to get people to curb habit, April 18, and Highlight the dangers of vaping e-cigarettes, April 19).

Singapore adopts a multi-pronged approach to tackle the use of e-vaporisers, comprising legislation, enforcement, public education and counselling.

The use of e-vaporisers is an issue that cuts across different areas and hence requires multi-agency intervention.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) provides information on the harms and effects of vaping through online articles on HealthHub.

HPB also works closely with the Ministry of Education and institutes of higher learning to incorporate information on the harms of vaping through school-based activities such as virtual assembly skits and workshops.

Training is also conducted to equip educators to discuss the harms of vaping with their students.

Students sent to attend cessation programmes run by HPB are guided by counsellors through their cessation journey to make long-term and healthier behavioural changes.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) takes a serious stand on the sale and use of e-vaporisers.

HSA works closely with our partner agencies to stem the flow of e-vaporisers smuggled through the checkpoints and via online orders.

HSA also conducts active online surveillance and prosecutes those who buy or sell such products online, as well as those found using or possessing e-vaporisers.

Last year, 4,697 people were caught for the use and possession of e-vaporisers.

The maximum fine for the possession, use or purchase of vaporisers is $2,000.

Members of the public with information on the illegal possession, use, purchase,

import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can report them at www.go.gov.sg/reporttobaccooffences or contact HSA's Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 during office hours (9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday).

We will continue to review our tobacco control measures for greater public health impact.

Norman Chong

Director, Tobacco Regulation Branch

Health Products Regulation Group

Health Sciences Authority

Ann Low

Director, Preventive Health Programmes

Health Promotion Board