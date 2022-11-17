Forum: SIA should consider limit on alcoholic drinks per passenger

Updated
Published
50 sec ago

Recently, a passenger on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight shouted vulgarities at cabin crew after his multiple requests for alcohol were denied. The decision to decline his requests was a wise one. This is not the first time an incident like this has happened on board an SIA plane. 

SIA is one of the best airlines in the world. One of the reasons for this is SIA’s in-flight services, which include the free flow of alcohol.  In view of the recent and past cases of unruly behaviour by passengers, perhaps it’s time SIA considered limiting the number of drinks served to each passenger. 

Pavithran Vidyadharan

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top