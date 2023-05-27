Forum: SIA not the only airline that faced pandemic-related supply issues

I refer to the response from Singapore Airlines (SIA) to the recent online flak over its food quality and use of paper tableware (SIA brings back appetisers for economy flights 3½ hours and longer, May 26).

SIA cited supply issues during the Covid-19 pandemic among other reasons for appetisers previously not being available for its economy class meals. Why, after months of borders reopening, was it still facing such issues when other airlines seemed to have fully recovered?

For instance, I recently flew on a Middle Eastern airline on one leg and returned via SIA, and was able to compare the standards of both airlines.

The Middle Eastern airline offered a bread roll, a salad and dessert. SIA did not have salad and dessert. Instead, it gave packaged cream crackers and a small tub of yogurt, all of which would have maintained their taste whether served that day, the next week or month, without the work associated with desserts and salads.

I’m surprised that in this competitive industry, instead of thinking of how to get ahead of competitors, SIA seems to have taken measures that go the other direction.

Or has the thinking changed to one that feels people will pay a premium just to fly with a brand name, never mind the quality? When the quality isn’t commensurate with the price premium, customers will flee.

The paper tableware was touted as being able to retain heat and moisture better. While the material does retain heat, it actually absorbs the moisture from food with gravy, making the dish drier.

A more contrite and honest admission that the experiment didn’t go down well would have earned SIA kudos for its sincerity. Pointing to supply chain issues will not dovetail with the experiences of passengers who also fly with other airlines.

Peh Chwee Hoe