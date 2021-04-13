Forum: Shuttle bus service to Skin Centre halted for safety reasons

We thank Mr David Kwok Ng Kan for his letter (Resume shuttle bus service to Skin Centre, April 9).

Ongoing construction work on the new National Skin Centre (NSC) building and prevailing safe distancing measures owing to the Covid-19 pandemic have led to space constraints at the centre's entrance.

Thus, for safety considerations, we have discontinued the shuttle bus service.

Patients may wish to consider using public transport (bus service 21) to travel from Novena MRT station to NSC.

We seek the public's understanding on the matter and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Pauline Tan

Corporate Development and Communications Manager

National Skin Centre