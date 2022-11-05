Forum: Show some compassion with contract penalties after business closures

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about unprecedented changes to businesses, especially small and home-based ones.

Some small businesses were unable to stay afloat despite the numerous rounds of assistance from the Government.

With closure, they now face many penalties for prematurely terminating contracts with suppliers, landlords, maintenance companies and telcos, among others.

Some compassionate consideration, such as a reduction or waiver of the penalties, would be much appreciated. Unfortunately, appeals are often unsuccessful as rules are strictly followed.

I hope more compassion can be shown regarding penalties for premature contractual termination.

Ronnie Poon Beng Choon

