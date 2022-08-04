Forum: Show proper appreciation to maids, the invisible backbone of Singapore society

With an ageing population and declining birth rate, Singapore increasingly relies on foreign domestic workers to help in the household.

But despite their importance, they are often looked down upon and treated as if they are invisible, and their efforts are often overlooked or underappreciated.

The lives of foreign domestic workers are difficult enough - they move to a completely foreign country, leave family behind, and encounter a language barrier.

On top of facing feelings of isolation and homesickness, they are often treated as social outcasts.

Here are some ideas to alleviate the hardships they face.

First, promote a healthy work-life lifestyle.

The Manpower Ministry-mandated one day off a month from the end of this year is a step in the right direction.

Giving frequent opportunities for domestic workers to socialise and engage with one another can reduce feelings of isolation.

We need to combat the idea that domestic workers are uneducated or of little value - treating them with respect will increase social acceptance - and recognise the important social and economic benefits they have contributed to Singapore.

By taking on household chores, caring for the elderly, or looking after children, domestic workers are the invisible backbone of Singapore society, and they should be shown proper gratitude accordingly.

Kevyn Gunawan