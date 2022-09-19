Forum: Show more respect to the National Anthem

It is imperative that there are regulations governing the respectful use of national symbols under the National Symbols Act (Greater flexibility in use of state symbols; stop order for abuse, Sept 14).

I have observed that most Singaporeans treat the state flag and state crest with much respect, but some of them do not attach as much importance to our National Anthem.

I have seen people waiting and chatting outside a school's gate while the National Anthem is being played during the daily assembly.

I remember how Singaporeans in the 1960s would rise spontaneously from their seats in the cinema and stand still while Majulah Singapura was played before the start of each show.

There aren't such scenes these days, and it would be a sorry state of affairs if this spirit of nationalism dies because of our indifference.

It is good that schools still have the morning assembly where students sing the anthem proudly.

If students can do it every day, why not others - those working in offices, factories and government departments?

I am sure that singing the anthem or standing still while it is played will not cost much in terms of productive use of time, and may instil a sense of belonging.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng